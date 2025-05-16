पहलगाम हमले के बाद एक्शन, 3 दिन में 6 दुर्दांत आतंकवादी ढेर, भारी मात्रा में विस्फोटक बरामद

Highlights केवल सुरक्षा बलों के आपसी समन्वय से ही संभव हो सका। छह आतंकवादियों को मार गिराया गया।

Pahalgam attack: पहलगाम हमले के बाद सुरक्षा बलों ने आतंकवाद विरोधी अभियानों में तेजी लाते हुए कश्मीर में पिछले तीन दिनों में छह दुर्दांत आतंकवादियों को मार गिराया है। एक संवाददाता सम्मेलन को संबोधित करते हुए मेजर जनरल धनंजय जोशी (जीओसी विक्टर फोर्स) ने कहा कि दक्षिण कश्मीर में दो बड़े आतंकवाद विरोधी अभियान चलाए गए।

#WATCH | Srinagar | On anti-terror operations in Kelar & Tral areas, Maj Gen Dhananjay Joshi, GOC V Force, says, "On 12th May, we got information on the possible presence of a terrorist group in the higher reaches in Kelar. On the morning of 13th May, on detection of some… pic.twitter.com/Pg8M6dIxIP