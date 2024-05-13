Loksabha Election 2024 Phase 4 Live: चौथे चरण में 10 राज्यों की 96 सीटों पर मतदान आज, जानें अपडेट
By संदीप दाहिमा | Published: May 13, 2024 06:46 AM2024-05-13T06:46:12+5:302024-05-13T07:43:28+5:30
Phase 4 Live: 2024 के लोकसभा चुनाव के चौथे चरण के लिए प्रचार सोमवार, 13 मई, 2024 को 10 राज्यों और केंद्र शासित प्रदेशों के 96 लोकसभा क्षेत्रों में होगा। आंध्र प्रदेश की सभी 25 सीटों पर मतदान होगा। तेलंगाना के निर्वाचन क्षेत्रों में मतदान होगा। इसके अलावा उत्तर प्रदेश की 13, महाराष्ट्र की 11, मध्य प्रदेश की आठ, पश्चिम बंगाल की आठ और बिहार और झारखंड की पांच-पांच सीटों पर भी मतदान होगा। ओडिशा में चार और जम्मू-कश्मीर में एक सीट पर भी मतदान होगा।
मतदाताओं के स्वागत के लिए, पूरी हुई तैयारी,— Election Commission of India (@ECISVEEP) May 12, 2024
अब वोट देकर आपको, निभाना है अपनी जिम्मेदारी ! #YouAreTheOne
Join & celebrate the #ChunavKaParv. Let's get inked😎#Phase4#GeneralElections2024#YouAreTheOne#DeshKaParv#LokSabha2024#SaathChalengepic.twitter.com/zKVmnC1lO4
Tomorrow is #PollDay for #Phase4 of the #GeneralElections2024— Election Commission of India (@ECISVEEP) May 12, 2024
Here is the list of States/UTs going to polls in the fourth phase of polls#GoVote#ChunavKaParv#DeshKaGarv#LokSabhaElections2024pic.twitter.com/kDcWkKEYLe
#WATCH | Maharashtra: Security arrangements in place across Pune Parliamentary constituency, for the fourth phase of #LokSabhaElections2024. Visuals from Raviwar Peth.— ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2024
INDIA alliance has fielded Congress' Ravindra Dhangekar from here. BJP has fielded Murlidhar Mohol here. pic.twitter.com/IHF12djYAw
केंद्रीय मंत्री और बेगुसराय से भाजपा उम्मीदवार गिरिराज सिंह ने मतदाताओं से वोट डालने की अपील करते हुए कहा कि आज पाकिस्तान से हिंदू गायब हो गए हैं। भारत में गजवा-ए-हिंद करने की नई-नई कोशिशें हो रही हैं और ये कांग्रेस की देन है।
#WATCH | Lakhisarai, Bihar: Union Minister and BJP candidate from Begusarai, Giriraj Singh says, "I am a voter of Munger Constituency. It is half an hour away from my constituency Begusarai. I will cast my vote at 7 am and then be in my Lok Sabha constituency... After 1947, the… pic.twitter.com/v27JyP0tCp— ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2024
#WATCH | Telangana: Actor Jr NTR arrives at a polling booth in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad to cast his vote. #LokSabhaElections2024pic.twitter.com/irFIjHVGVq— ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2024
#WATCH | Budgam, J&K: Voting begins amidst tight security at the GMS Hanji Gund polling station and booth number 60.— ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2024
National Conference's Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, PDP's Waheed Ur Rehman Para and Apni Party's Mohammad Ashraf Mir are contesting the #LokSabhaElection2024 from this… pic.twitter.com/CIdBbFQ9cJ
#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh Minister Suresh Khanna casts his vote at a polling booth in Shahjahanpur.— ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2024
INDIA Alliance has fielded SP's Jyotsna Gond here. She faces BJP's sitting MP & candidate Arun Kumar Sagar & BSP's Dod Ram Verma. #LokSabhaElections2024pic.twitter.com/fpFLtROJ11
#WATCH | Nabarangpur, Odisha: An eco-friendly polling station has been established at the Dandamunda village in Chandahandi Block of the Nabarangpur Lok Sabha constituency.— ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2024
BJP's Balabhadra Majhi, BJD's Pradeep Majhi and Congress' Bhujabala Majhi are contesting the… pic.twitter.com/tWfKsAon3B
A traditional welcome was extended by the Konda Reddy PVTGs to the polling party at Kakasanur, a riverine tribal village on the bank of Godavari in Polavaram constituency of Andhra Pradesh. #YouAreTheOne 🫵— Election Commission of India (@ECISVEEP) May 12, 2024
📷 CEO Andhra Pradesh#ChunavKaParv#Phase4#LokSabhaElections2024pic.twitter.com/DhWX6yJPTY
01:08 AM
