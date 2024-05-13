Loksabha Election 2024 Phase 4 Live: चौथे चरण में 10 राज्यों की 96 सीटों पर मतदान आज, जानें अपडेट

Phase 4 Live: 2024 के लोकसभा चुनाव के चौथे चरण के लिए प्रचार सोमवार, 13 मई, 2024 को 10 राज्यों और केंद्र शासित प्रदेशों के 96 लोकसभा क्षेत्रों में होगा। आंध्र प्रदेश की सभी 25 सीटों पर मतदान होगा। तेलंगाना के निर्वाचन क्षेत्रों में मतदान होगा। इसके अलावा उत्तर प्रदेश की 13, महाराष्ट्र की 11, मध्य प्रदेश की आठ, पश्चिम बंगाल की आठ और बिहार और झारखंड की पांच-पांच सीटों पर भी मतदान होगा। ओडिशा में चार और जम्मू-कश्मीर में एक सीट पर भी मतदान होगा।

Loksabha Election 2024 Phase 4 Live: चौथे चरण में 10 राज्यों की 96 सीटों पर मतदान आज, आंध्र प्रदेश की सभी 25 सीटों पर मतदान होगा। तेलंगाना के निर्वाचन क्षेत्रों में मतदान होगा। इसके अलावा उत्तर प्रदेश की 13, महाराष्ट्र की 11, मध्य प्रदेश की आठ, पश्चिम बंगाल की आठ और बिहार और झारखंड की पांच-पांच सीटों पर भी मतदान होगा। ओडिशा में चार और जम्मू-कश्मीर में एक सीट पर भी मतदान होगा। 

केंद्रीय मंत्री और बेगुसराय से भाजपा उम्मीदवार गिरिराज सिंह ने मतदाताओं से वोट डालने की अपील करते हुए कहा कि आज पाकिस्तान से हिंदू गायब हो गए हैं। भारत में गजवा-ए-हिंद करने की नई-नई कोशिशें हो रही हैं और ये कांग्रेस की देन है।

