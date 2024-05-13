Loksabha Election 2024 Phase 4 Live: चौथे चरण में 10 राज्यों की 96 सीटों पर मतदान आज, जानें अपडेट

Highlights Phase 4 Live: 96 सीटों पर मतदान आज Loksabha Election 2024 Live: चौथे चरण में 10 राज्यों की 96 सीटों पर मतदान लोकसभा चुनाव चौथा चरण लाइव अपडेट

Loksabha Election 2024 Phase 4 Live: चौथे चरण में 10 राज्यों की 96 सीटों पर मतदान आज, आंध्र प्रदेश की सभी 25 सीटों पर मतदान होगा। तेलंगाना के निर्वाचन क्षेत्रों में मतदान होगा। इसके अलावा उत्तर प्रदेश की 13, महाराष्ट्र की 11, मध्य प्रदेश की आठ, पश्चिम बंगाल की आठ और बिहार और झारखंड की पांच-पांच सीटों पर भी मतदान होगा। ओडिशा में चार और जम्मू-कश्मीर में एक सीट पर भी मतदान होगा।

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Security arrangements in place across Pune Parliamentary constituency, for the fourth phase of #LokSabhaElections2024. Visuals from Raviwar Peth.



INDIA alliance has fielded Congress' Ravindra Dhangekar from here. BJP has fielded Murlidhar Mohol here. pic.twitter.com/IHF12djYAw — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2024

केंद्रीय मंत्री और बेगुसराय से भाजपा उम्मीदवार गिरिराज सिंह ने मतदाताओं से वोट डालने की अपील करते हुए कहा कि आज पाकिस्तान से हिंदू गायब हो गए हैं। भारत में गजवा-ए-हिंद करने की नई-नई कोशिशें हो रही हैं और ये कांग्रेस की देन है।

#WATCH | Lakhisarai, Bihar: Union Minister and BJP candidate from Begusarai, Giriraj Singh says, "I am a voter of Munger Constituency. It is half an hour away from my constituency Begusarai. I will cast my vote at 7 am and then be in my Lok Sabha constituency... After 1947, the… pic.twitter.com/v27JyP0tCp — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2024

#WATCH | Telangana: Actor Jr NTR arrives at a polling booth in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad to cast his vote. #LokSabhaElections2024pic.twitter.com/irFIjHVGVq — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2024

#WATCH | Budgam, J&K: Voting begins amidst tight security at the GMS Hanji Gund polling station and booth number 60.



National Conference's Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, PDP's Waheed Ur Rehman Para and Apni Party's Mohammad Ashraf Mir are contesting the #LokSabhaElection2024 from this… pic.twitter.com/CIdBbFQ9cJ — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2024

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh Minister Suresh Khanna casts his vote at a polling booth in Shahjahanpur.



INDIA Alliance has fielded SP's Jyotsna Gond here. She faces BJP's sitting MP & candidate Arun Kumar Sagar & BSP's Dod Ram Verma. #LokSabhaElections2024pic.twitter.com/fpFLtROJ11 — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2024

#WATCH | Nabarangpur, Odisha: An eco-friendly polling station has been established at the Dandamunda village in Chandahandi Block of the Nabarangpur Lok Sabha constituency.



BJP's Balabhadra Majhi, BJD's Pradeep Majhi and Congress' Bhujabala Majhi are contesting the… pic.twitter.com/tWfKsAon3B — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2024

01:09 AM Loksabha Election 2024 Phase 4 Live: A traditional welcome was extended by the Konda Reddy PVTGs to the polling party at Kakasanur, a riverine tribal village on the bank of Godavari in Polavaram constituency of Andhra Pradesh. #YouAreTheOne 🫵



📷 CEO Andhra Pradesh#ChunavKaParv#Phase4#LokSabhaElections2024pic.twitter.com/DhWX6yJPTY — Election Commission of India (@ECISVEEP) May 12, 2024