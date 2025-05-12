India-Pakistan Ceasefire Updates: पाकिस्तान के खिलाफ तीनों सेना का ऐलान, कहा-हमारी लड़ाई आतंकवाद और आतंकवादियों के खिलाफ, देखें वीडियो

By सतीश कुमार सिंह | Updated: May 12, 2025 15:49 IST2025-05-12T15:43:49+5:302025-05-12T15:49:21+5:30

India-Pakistan Ceasefire LIVE Updates: हमारी एयर डिफेंस सिस्टम देश के लिए दीवार की तरह खड़ी थी और इसको भेदना दुश्मन के लिए नामुमकिन था।

India-Pakistan Ceasefire LIVE Updates All three armies declaration against Pakistan said our fight against terrorism and terrorists watch video | India-Pakistan Ceasefire Updates: पाकिस्तान के खिलाफ तीनों सेना का ऐलान, कहा-हमारी लड़ाई आतंकवाद और आतंकवादियों के खिलाफ, देखें वीडियो

photo-ani

Highlightsआतंकवादियों का साथ देना उचित समझा और इस लड़ाई को अपनी लड़ाई बना ली।आकाश मिसाइलें भारतीय सेना द्वारा इस्तेमाल की जाने वाली हथियार प्रणालियों में से एक थीं।  प्रतिष्ठानों को निशाना बनाने के पाकिस्तानी प्रयासों को प्रभावी ढंग से विफल कर दिया। 

नई दिल्लीः पाकिस्तान के खिलाफ तीनों सेना ने ऐलान किया कि हम हमेशा तैयार हैं। एयर मार्शल एके भारती ने ऑपरेशन सिंदूर के दौरान भारतीय वायुसेना द्वारा निशाना बनाए गए लक्ष्यों की समग्र तस्वीर पेश की। भारती ने कहा कि हमारी लड़ाई आतंकवाद और आतंकवादियों के खिलाफ थी इसलिए हमने 7 मई को केवल आतंकवादी ठिकानों पर ही हमला किया था। अफसोस इस बात का है कि पाकिस्तानी सेना ने आतंकवादियों का साथ देना उचित समझा और इस लड़ाई को अपनी लड़ाई बना ली। इस परिस्थिति में हमारी जवाबी कार्रवाई अत्यंत आवश्यक थी और इसमें उनका जो भी नुकसान हुआ, वो खुद इसके लिए जिम्मेदार हैं..हमारी एयर डिफेंस सिस्टम देश के लिए दीवार की तरह खड़ी थी और इसको भेदना दुश्मन के लिए नामुमकिन था।

 

   

एयर मार्शल ए के भारती ने कहा कि हमारी लड़ाई आतंकी ढांचे और आतंकवादियों के खिलाफ थी, लेकिन पाकिस्तानी सेना ने आतंकवादियों का समर्थन करना चुना और संघर्ष को बढ़ाया है। एकीकृत वायु कमान और कंट्रोल ने पाक सैन्य हमलों को विफल किया। आकाश मिसाइलें भारतीय सेना द्वारा इस्तेमाल की जाने वाली हथियार प्रणालियों में से एक थीं। 

 

भारतीय वायु रक्षा प्रणाली ने भारतीय प्रतिष्ठानों को निशाना बनाने के पाकिस्तानी प्रयासों को प्रभावी ढंग से विफल कर दिया। हमारे सभी सैन्य अड्डे और प्रणालियां लगातार पूरी तरह से चालू हैं और किसी भी मिशन को अंजाम देने के लिए तैयार हैं। आकाश प्रणाली जैसे स्वदेशी वायु रक्षा हथियारों ने शानदार प्रदर्शन किया।

  

Web Title: India-Pakistan Ceasefire LIVE Updates All three armies declaration against Pakistan said our fight against terrorism and terrorists watch video

भारत से जुड़ीहिंदी खबरोंऔर देश दुनिया खबरोंके लिए यहाँ क्लिक करे.यूट्यूब चैनल यहाँ इब करें और देखें हमारा एक्सक्लूसिव वीडियो कंटेंट. सोशल से जुड़ने के लिए हमारा Facebook Pageलाइक करे

टॅग्स :Pakistan ArmyPakistan Armyindian air forceIndian armyIndian NavyPakistanइंडियन एयर फोर्सभारतीय सेनाभारतीय नौसेनापाकिस्तानजम्मू कश्मीर