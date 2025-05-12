India-Pakistan Ceasefire Updates: पाकिस्तान के खिलाफ तीनों सेना का ऐलान, कहा-हमारी लड़ाई आतंकवाद और आतंकवादियों के खिलाफ, देखें वीडियो

Highlights आतंकवादियों का साथ देना उचित समझा और इस लड़ाई को अपनी लड़ाई बना ली। आकाश मिसाइलें भारतीय सेना द्वारा इस्तेमाल की जाने वाली हथियार प्रणालियों में से एक थीं। प्रतिष्ठानों को निशाना बनाने के पाकिस्तानी प्रयासों को प्रभावी ढंग से विफल कर दिया।

नई दिल्लीः पाकिस्तान के खिलाफ तीनों सेना ने ऐलान किया कि हम हमेशा तैयार हैं। एयर मार्शल एके भारती ने ऑपरेशन सिंदूर के दौरान भारतीय वायुसेना द्वारा निशाना बनाए गए लक्ष्यों की समग्र तस्वीर पेश की। भारती ने कहा कि हमारी लड़ाई आतंकवाद और आतंकवादियों के खिलाफ थी इसलिए हमने 7 मई को केवल आतंकवादी ठिकानों पर ही हमला किया था। अफसोस इस बात का है कि पाकिस्तानी सेना ने आतंकवादियों का साथ देना उचित समझा और इस लड़ाई को अपनी लड़ाई बना ली। इस परिस्थिति में हमारी जवाबी कार्रवाई अत्यंत आवश्यक थी और इसमें उनका जो भी नुकसान हुआ, वो खुद इसके लिए जिम्मेदार हैं..हमारी एयर डिफेंस सिस्टम देश के लिए दीवार की तरह खड़ी थी और इसको भेदना दुश्मन के लिए नामुमकिन था।

#OperationSindoor | Delhi: When asked if India hit Kirana Hills, Air Marshal AK Bharti says, "Thank you for telling us that Kirana Hills houses some nuclear installation, we did not know about it. We have not hit Kirana Hills, whatever is there." pic.twitter.com/wcBBVIhif1 — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2025

#WATCH | Delhi | DGMO Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai says, "Targetting our airfields and logistics is way too tough... I saw that Virat Kohli has just retired from test cricket; he is one of my favourites. In the 1970s, during the Ashes between Australia and England, two… pic.twitter.com/B3egs6IeOA — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2025

#WATCH | Delhi: Air Marshal AK Bharti says, "All our military bases, all our systems continue to remain fully operational and ready to undertake any future missions should the need so arise." pic.twitter.com/HWQwP5ol6Q— ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2025

#WATCH | Delhi | #OperationSindoor | Air Marshal AK Bharti says, "...This was a different kind of warfare and is bound to happen. God forbid, but if we fight another war, that would be completely different from this one. It is a cat-and-mouse game, and we need to be ahead of the… pic.twitter.com/AJTZ3zQrv2— ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2025

एयर मार्शल ए के भारती ने कहा कि हमारी लड़ाई आतंकी ढांचे और आतंकवादियों के खिलाफ थी, लेकिन पाकिस्तानी सेना ने आतंकवादियों का समर्थन करना चुना और संघर्ष को बढ़ाया है। एकीकृत वायु कमान और कंट्रोल ने पाक सैन्य हमलों को विफल किया। आकाश मिसाइलें भारतीय सेना द्वारा इस्तेमाल की जाने वाली हथियार प्रणालियों में से एक थीं।

#WATCH | Delhi | The Indian military shows the debris of a likely PL-15 air-to-air missile, which is of Chinese origin and was used by Pakistan during the attack on India.



The wreckage of the Turkish-origin YIHA and Songar drones that were shot down by India has also been shown pic.twitter.com/kWIaIqnfkQ — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2025

भारतीय वायु रक्षा प्रणाली ने भारतीय प्रतिष्ठानों को निशाना बनाने के पाकिस्तानी प्रयासों को प्रभावी ढंग से विफल कर दिया। हमारे सभी सैन्य अड्डे और प्रणालियां लगातार पूरी तरह से चालू हैं और किसी भी मिशन को अंजाम देने के लिए तैयार हैं। आकाश प्रणाली जैसे स्वदेशी वायु रक्षा हथियारों ने शानदार प्रदर्शन किया।

#WATCH | Delhi | #OperationSindoor | On being asked about the message being conveyed by using Ramdhari Singh Dinkar's poem in the video presentation, Air Marshal AK Bharti says, "...'विनय ना मानत जलध जड़ गए तीन दिन बीति। बोले राम सकोप तब भय बिनु होय ना प्रीति'.." pic.twitter.com/WBDdUI47oX — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2025

#WATCH | Delhi: Vice Admiral AN Pramod says, "Effectively using multiple sensors and inputs, we are maintaining continuous surveillance to degrade or neutralise threats as they emerge or manifest to ensure targeting at extended ranges. All these are conducted under the umbrella… pic.twitter.com/emSuQ4TfFK— ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2025

