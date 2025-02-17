Earthquake In Delhi NCR: सुबह 5.36 बजे दिल्ली-NCR में भूकंप के तेज झटके, रिक्टर स्केल पर 4.0 थी तीव्रता

Earthquake In Delhi NCR: नई दिल्ली में सुबह 5.36 बजे 4.0 तीव्रता का भूकंप आया। गहराई 5 किमी थी।

Earthquake In Delhi NCR

Earthquake In Delhi NCRदिल्ली-एनसीआर में भूकंप के तेज झटके महसूस किए गए हैं। सोमवार तड़के करीब 5.36 बजे दिल्ली-एनसीआर में भूकंप के तेज झटके महसूस किए गए। नेशनल सेंटर फॉर सीस्मोलॉजी के मुताबिक, नई दिल्ली में सुबह 5.36 बजे 4.0 तीव्रता का भूकंप आया। गहराई 5 किमी थी। दिल्ली-एनसीआर में सोमवार सुबह पांच किमी की गहराई पर रिक्टर पैमाने पर 4.0 तीव्रता का भूकंप आया। बताया गया कि भूकंप का केंद्र दिल्ली के पास था। कुछ सेकंड तक चलने वाले झटके इतने तेज़ थे कि रिहायशी इलाकों में भी महसूस किए गए, जिससे निवासियों में दहशत फैल गई।

 

कई लोग एहतियात के तौर पर अपने घरों से बाहर निकल गए। क्षति या हताहत की तत्काल कोई रिपोर्ट नहीं है। दिल्ली-एनसीआर भूकंपीय क्षेत्र IV में आता है, जिससे यहां मध्यम से तीव्र भूकंप आने का खतरा रहता है। लोग इस समय नींद की आगोश में थे।

 

