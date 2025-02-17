Earthquake In Delhi NCR: सुबह 5.36 बजे दिल्ली-NCR में भूकंप के तेज झटके, रिक्टर स्केल पर 4.0 थी तीव्रता

Highlights Earthquake In Delhi NCR: दिल्ली एनसीआर में भूकंप के तेज झटके महसूस किए गए। Earthquake In Delhi NCR: नई दिल्ली में सुबह 5.36 बजे 4.0 तीव्रता का भूकंप आया। Earthquake In Delhi NCR: नेशनल सेंटर फॉर सीस्मोलॉजी ने दी जानकारी।

Earthquake In Delhi NCR: दिल्ली-एनसीआर में भूकंप के तेज झटके महसूस किए गए हैं। सोमवार तड़के करीब 5.36 बजे दिल्ली-एनसीआर में भूकंप के तेज झटके महसूस किए गए। नेशनल सेंटर फॉर सीस्मोलॉजी के मुताबिक, नई दिल्ली में सुबह 5.36 बजे 4.0 तीव्रता का भूकंप आया। गहराई 5 किमी थी। दिल्ली-एनसीआर में सोमवार सुबह पांच किमी की गहराई पर रिक्टर पैमाने पर 4.0 तीव्रता का भूकंप आया। बताया गया कि भूकंप का केंद्र दिल्ली के पास था। कुछ सेकंड तक चलने वाले झटके इतने तेज़ थे कि रिहायशी इलाकों में भी महसूस किए गए, जिससे निवासियों में दहशत फैल गई।

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.0 on the Richter Scale hit New Delhi at 05:36:55 IST today



(Source - National Center for Seismology) pic.twitter.com/KXIw8qRO6T — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2025

#WATCH | A 4.0-magnitude earthquake jolted the national capital and surrounding areas | A passenger awaiting his train at New Delhi railway station said, "We felt as if any train was running here underground... Everything was shaking." pic.twitter.com/ZewyBtkQEz— ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2025

कई लोग एहतियात के तौर पर अपने घरों से बाहर निकल गए। क्षति या हताहत की तत्काल कोई रिपोर्ट नहीं है। दिल्ली-एनसीआर भूकंपीय क्षेत्र IV में आता है, जिससे यहां मध्यम से तीव्र भूकंप आने का खतरा रहता है। लोग इस समय नींद की आगोश में थे।

A short but violent earthquake just woke me up… Delhi … anyone else awake and felt that? #Delhiearthquake — Rocky Singh 🇮🇳 (@RockyEatsX) February 17, 2025

#WATCH | A 4.0-magnitude earthquake jolted the national capital and surrounding areas | A passenger awaiting his train at New Delhi railway station says, "It was for a lesser time, but the intensity was so high. It felt like any train has come with a very high speed." pic.twitter.com/ni6BOaUYUq— ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2025

#WATCH | An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.0 jolts the national capital and surrounding areas | At New Delhi railway station, a vendor Anish says, "Everything was shaking...customers started screaming..." pic.twitter.com/cSgt2BZaS5 — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2025

