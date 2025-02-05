Delhi Exit Poll Results 2025: आप के साथ महिला वोटर और भाजपा के साथ पुरुष वोटर?, चुनावी विश्लेषक यशवंत देशमुख ने कहा- बजट का असर दिल्ली चुनाव पर...

By सतीश कुमार सिंह | Published: February 5, 2025 08:57 PM2025-02-05T20:57:05+5:302025-02-05T21:22:24+5:30

Delhi Exit Poll Results 2025 Live: AAP जो 2015 और 2020 के चुनावों में लगातार लगभग जीत के बाद तीसरे कार्यकाल की उम्मीद कर रही है।

Delhi Exit Poll Results Live Women voters with AAP men voters with BJP Election analyst Yashwant Deshmukh said Budget impact Delhi elections BJP comeback 28 years see video | Delhi Exit Poll Results 2025: आप के साथ महिला वोटर और भाजपा के साथ पुरुष वोटर?, चुनावी विश्लेषक यशवंत देशमुख ने कहा- बजट का असर दिल्ली चुनाव पर...

file photo

HighlightsDelhi Exit Poll Results 2025 Live: भ्रष्टाचार के आरोपों के बीच पिछले साल मुख्यमंत्री पद छोड़ दिया था।Delhi Exit Poll Results 2025 Live: आप संयोजक अरविंद केजरीवाल के लिए एक बड़ा झटका है। Delhi Exit Poll Results 2025 Live: बुधवार को अधिकांश एग्जिट पोल में भविष्यवाणी की गई है।

Delhi Exit Poll Results 2025 Live: पिछले दो दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनावों में भारतीय जनता पार्टी को हार का सामना करना पड़ा था। 2025 में एग्जिट पोल में भविष्यवाणी बीजेपी पक्ष में है। भाजपा के 28 साल के अंतराल के बाद राष्ट्रीय राजधानी में सत्ता में लौटने की संभावना है। बुधवार को अधिकांश एग्जिट पोल में भविष्यवाणी की गई है। आप संयोजक अरविंद केजरीवाल के लिए एक बड़ा झटका है। जिन्होंने भ्रष्टाचार के आरोपों के बीच पिछले साल मुख्यमंत्री पद छोड़ दिया था। AAP जो 2015 और 2020 के चुनावों में लगातार लगभग जीत के बाद तीसरे कार्यकाल की उम्मीद कर रही है।

 

 

इस बीच बड़ी बात सामने आ रही है। निजी चैनल से बात करते हुए चुनावी विश्लेषक यशवंत देशमुख ने कहा कि दिल्ली के मतदाता दो पार्ट में बंट गए हैं। महिला मतदाता ने जमकर आम आदमी को वोट किया है। आपको बता दें कि बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव 2020 में महिला वोटर के कारण नीतीश कुमार की वापसी हुई थी। पुरुष वोटर ने भाजपा को वोट दिया है।

  

देशमुख ने कहा कि निम्न और मध्यम आय लोग भी बंटे दिखे हैं। एक और झुग्गी बस्ती के लोग है तो दूसरी ओर हाईक्लास वोटर है। देशमुख ने कहा कि आम बजट 2025-26 के बाद काफी माहौल बदल गया है। आपको बता दें कि अरविंद केजरीवाल ने 2100 और भाजपा ने 2500 रुपये हर माह महिलाओं को देने का वादा किया है।

    

केजरीवाल कई साल से महिलाओं को बस में फ्री टिकट दे रहे हैं। चुनावी विश्लेषक यशवंत देशमुख ने कहा कि मोहल्ला क्लीनिक का भी असर दिख रहा है। मीडिल क्लास बजट को देखने को बाद वोट डाला है। 1 फरवरी को पेश किया बजट का असर दिल्ली चुनाव पर हुआ है। इसका झुकाव भाजपा की ओर गया है। भाजपा को बढ़त दिख रही है। 

Web Title: Delhi Exit Poll Results Live Women voters with AAP men voters with BJP Election analyst Yashwant Deshmukh said Budget impact Delhi elections BJP comeback 28 years see video

भारत से जुड़ीहिंदी खबरोंऔर देश दुनिया खबरोंके लिए यहाँ क्लिक करे.यूट्यूब चैनल यहाँ इब करें और देखें हमारा एक्सक्लूसिव वीडियो कंटेंट. सोशल से जुड़ने के लिए हमारा Facebook Pageलाइक करे

टॅग्स :Exit PollsDelhi Assembly Election 2025Aam Aadmi PartyBJPCongressjp naddaArvind Kejriwalएग्जिट पोल्सदिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव 2025कांग्रेसजेपी नड्डाअरविंद केजरीवालमल्लिकार्जुन खड़गे