Delhi Exit Poll Results 2025: आप के साथ महिला वोटर और भाजपा के साथ पुरुष वोटर?, चुनावी विश्लेषक यशवंत देशमुख ने कहा- बजट का असर दिल्ली चुनाव पर...

भ्रष्टाचार के आरोपों के बीच पिछले साल मुख्यमंत्री पद छोड़ दिया था। आप संयोजक अरविंद केजरीवाल के लिए एक बड़ा झटका है। बुधवार को अधिकांश एग्जिट पोल में भविष्यवाणी की गई है।

Delhi Exit Poll Results 2025 Live: पिछले दो दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनावों में भारतीय जनता पार्टी को हार का सामना करना पड़ा था। 2025 में एग्जिट पोल में भविष्यवाणी बीजेपी पक्ष में है। भाजपा के 28 साल के अंतराल के बाद राष्ट्रीय राजधानी में सत्ता में लौटने की संभावना है। बुधवार को अधिकांश एग्जिट पोल में भविष्यवाणी की गई है। आप संयोजक अरविंद केजरीवाल के लिए एक बड़ा झटका है। जिन्होंने भ्रष्टाचार के आरोपों के बीच पिछले साल मुख्यमंत्री पद छोड़ दिया था। AAP जो 2015 और 2020 के चुनावों में लगातार लगभग जीत के बाद तीसरे कार्यकाल की उम्मीद कर रही है।

#DelhiAssemblyElection2025 | Times Now Navbharat- JVC exit poll predicts 39-45 seats for BJP, 22-31 seats for AAP, 0-2 seats for Congress, and 0-1 seats for others. pic.twitter.com/J8GzbDE0Sq — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2025

इस बीच बड़ी बात सामने आ रही है। निजी चैनल से बात करते हुए चुनावी विश्लेषक यशवंत देशमुख ने कहा कि दिल्ली के मतदाता दो पार्ट में बंट गए हैं। महिला मतदाता ने जमकर आम आदमी को वोट किया है। आपको बता दें कि बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव 2020 में महिला वोटर के कारण नीतीश कुमार की वापसी हुई थी। पुरुष वोटर ने भाजपा को वोट दिया है।

#WATCH | #DelhiElection2025 | On exit polls, AAP leader Reena Gupta says, " This is the 4th election of Delhi in which I have participated, and you can see the other polls whether it is 2013, 2015, exit polls always show AAP getting fewer seats and when the actual results come,… pic.twitter.com/c9VqIO9STh — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2025

#WATCH | #DelhiAssemblyElection2025 | On exit poll, AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar says, "... Exit polls have always proven to be wrong for the AAP. We have always formed the government with a clear majority and this time will be no different... There are some exit polls which… pic.twitter.com/JYFbyMuF5R— ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2025

देशमुख ने कहा कि निम्न और मध्यम आय लोग भी बंटे दिखे हैं। एक और झुग्गी बस्ती के लोग है तो दूसरी ओर हाईक्लास वोटर है। देशमुख ने कहा कि आम बजट 2025-26 के बाद काफी माहौल बदल गया है। आपको बता दें कि अरविंद केजरीवाल ने 2100 और भाजपा ने 2500 रुपये हर माह महिलाओं को देने का वादा किया है।

#DelhiAssemblyElection2025 | Republic - Matrize exit poll predicts BJP is likely to get 35-40 seats, AAP 32-37 seats and Congress 00-01 out of the 70 seats in Delhi pic.twitter.com/rV2FYBvEpl — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2025

#DelhiAssemblyElection2025 | ABP - Chanakya Strategies Poll predicts 25-28 seats for AAP, 39-44 seats for BJP+ and 2-3 seats for Congress pic.twitter.com/lAIeAqU1pe— ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2025

#DelhiAssemblyElection2025 | News9- Matrize exit poll predicts 35-40 seats for BJP, 0-1 seats for Congress, and 32-37 seats for AAP. pic.twitter.com/LD2mBRjafq— ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2025

केजरीवाल कई साल से महिलाओं को बस में फ्री टिकट दे रहे हैं। चुनावी विश्लेषक यशवंत देशमुख ने कहा कि मोहल्ला क्लीनिक का भी असर दिख रहा है। मीडिल क्लास बजट को देखने को बाद वोट डाला है। 1 फरवरी को पेश किया बजट का असर दिल्ली चुनाव पर हुआ है। इसका झुकाव भाजपा की ओर गया है। भाजपा को बढ़त दिख रही है।

