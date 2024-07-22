Narendra Modi: बजट में आम आदमी को क्या मिलेगा, ऐसा होगा मोदी 3.0 का पहला बजट, पीएम मोदी से सुनिए

By धीरज मिश्रा | Published: July 22, 2024 11:22 AM2024-07-22T11:22:50+5:302024-07-22T11:33:19+5:30

Narendra Modi: 23 जुलाई को मोदी सरकार 3.0 का पहला बजट वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण पेश करेंगी। इस बचट से आम आदमी को काफी उम्मीदें हैं।

Photo credit twitter

Narendra Modi: 23 जुलाई को मोदी सरकार 3.0 का पहला बजट वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण पेश करेंगी। इस बचट से आम आदमी को काफी उम्मीदें हैं। हालांकि, प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने इस बजट से पहले ही सारी तस्वीर साफ कर दी है। उन्होंने कहा कि हम जो बजट पेश करेंगे, वह अमृतकाल का महत्वपूर्ण बजट है।

हमें पांच साल का जो अवसर मिला है, ये बजट ​हमारे उन पांच साल की दिशा तय करेगा। ये बजट 2047 के विकसित भारत के सपने मजबूत देने वाला होगा। हर देशवासी के लिए बड़े गर्व की बात है कि भारत बड़ी अर्थव्यवस्था वाले देशों में सबसे तेज गति से आगे बढ़ने वाला देश है। गत 3 वर्षों में लगातार 8 प्रतिशत ग्रोथ के साथ हम आगे बढ़ रहे हैं।

140 करोड़ देशवासियों ने हमें चुना है

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने कहा कि नई संसद के गठन होने के बाद जो पहला सत्र था, 140 करोड़ देशवासियों ने बहुमत के साथ जिस सरकार को सेवा करने का आदेश किया उसकी आवाज को कुचलने का अलोकतांत्रिक प्रयास हुआ। 2.5 घंटे तक देश के प्रधानमंत्री का गला घोंटने का, उनकी आवाज को रोकने का लोकतांत्रिक परंपराओं में कोई स्थान नहीं हो सकता। इसका कोई पश्चाताप तक नहीं है।

पीएम ने सांसदों से की अपील

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने कहा कि मैं देश के सभी सांसदों से अनुरोध करना चाहता हूं कि गत जनवरी से लेकर अब तक हमें जितना संघर्ष करना था। किसी ने राह दिखाने का प्रयास किया किसी ने गुमराह करने का प्रयास किया लेकिन अब वो दौर खत्म हो चुका है, जनता ने अपना फैसला सुना दिया है।

मैं सभी दलों से कहना चाहता हूं कि पार्टी लाइन से ऊपर उठकर देश के लिए खुद को समर्पित करें और संसद के इस गरिमामय मंच का अगले 4.5 साल तक उपयोग करें। जनवरी 2029 के चुनावी साल में आप कोई भी खेल खेल लें, लेकिन तब तक हमें किसानों, युवाओं और देश के सशक्तिकरण के लिए अपनी भागीदारी निभानी चाहिए।

