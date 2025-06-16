Ahmedabad Plane Crash: भीषण दुर्घटना में 270 लोगों की मौत, 4 दिन बाद, डीएनए मिलान में 87 मृतकों की पहचान

June 16, 2025

Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live: डीएनए मिलान के माध्यम से 87 मृतकों की पहचान कर ली गई है और 47 लोगों के शवों को उनके परिवारों को सौंप दिया गया है।

Highlightsअधिकारियों ने सोमवार को यह जानकारी दी।अधिकारी मृतकों की पहचान करने के लिए डीएनए परीक्षण कर रहे हैं। बुरी तरह जल गए थे कि उनके शव पहचाने नहीं जा सके।

Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live: अहमदाबाद में एअर इंडिया के विमान की भीषण दुर्घटना में 270 लोगों की मौत के चार दिन बाद, अब तक डीएनए मिलान के माध्यम से 87 मृतकों की पहचान कर ली गई है और 47 लोगों के शवों को उनके परिवारों को सौंप दिया गया है। अधिकारियों ने सोमवार को यह जानकारी दी।

 

अधिकारी मृतकों की पहचान करने के लिए डीएनए परीक्षण कर रहे हैं क्योंकि 12 जून को विमान दुर्घटना में कई लोग इतनी बुरी तरह जल गए थे कि उनके शव पहचाने नहीं जा सके। अतिरिक्त सिविल अधीक्षक डॉ रजनीश पटेल ने संवाददाताओं को बताया, ‘‘अब तक, 87 डीएनए नमूनों का मिलान किया गया है, और 47 लोगों के शवों को उनके परिवारों को सौंप दिया गया है।

ये मृतक गुजरात के विभिन्न हिस्सों, जैसे भरूच, आनंद, जूनागढ़, भावनगर, वडोदरा, खेड़ा, मेहसाणा, अरवल्ली और अहमदाबाद जिलों के रहने वाले थे।’’ गत बृहस्पतिवार को दोपहर 1.39 बजे सरदार वल्लभभाई पटेल अंतरराष्ट्रीय हवाई अड्डे से उड़ान भरने के कुछ ही देर बाद बोइंग 787-8 ड्रीमलाइनर विमान अहमदाबाद के एक मेडिकल कॉलेज परिसर में दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हो गया। लंदन जाने वाले इस विमान में सवार 241 लोगों की मौत हो गई, जबकि एक यात्री चमत्कारिक रूप से बच गया। दुर्घटना में 29 अन्य लोगों के मारे जाने की भी खबर है, जिनमें पांच एमबीबीएस छात्र शामिल थे।

