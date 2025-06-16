Ahmedabad Plane Crash: भीषण दुर्घटना में 270 लोगों की मौत, 4 दिन बाद, डीएनए मिलान में 87 मृतकों की पहचान

Highlights अधिकारियों ने सोमवार को यह जानकारी दी। अधिकारी मृतकों की पहचान करने के लिए डीएनए परीक्षण कर रहे हैं। बुरी तरह जल गए थे कि उनके शव पहचाने नहीं जा सके।

Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live: अहमदाबाद में एअर इंडिया के विमान की भीषण दुर्घटना में 270 लोगों की मौत के चार दिन बाद, अब तक डीएनए मिलान के माध्यम से 87 मृतकों की पहचान कर ली गई है और 47 लोगों के शवों को उनके परिवारों को सौंप दिया गया है। अधिकारियों ने सोमवार को यह जानकारी दी।

#WATCH | #AirIndiaPlaneCrash | Gujarat Minister Rushikesh Patel arrives at the Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad. The mortal remains of former CM Vijay Rupani will be handed over to his family shortly. The mortal remains will be taken to Rajkot by air and reach there at 2 pm. The last… pic.twitter.com/x4Wgk1xrqn — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2025

#WATCH | #AirIndiaPlaneCrash | Gujarat: US officials and the officials of Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) arrive in Ahmedabad. They are now heading to the site of the 12th June plane crash, to conduct an inspection.



Visuals from Ahmedabad airport, as they leave for… pic.twitter.com/WmtxCAcpZD— ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2025

#WATCH | #AirIndiaPlaneCrash | Gujarat: State Police personnel arrive at the VIP Gate of the mortuary of Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad for the guard of honour to former CM Vijay Rupani.



His mortal remains will be handed over to his family shortly. The last rites will be performed… pic.twitter.com/02E1jxA90Y — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2025

अधिकारी मृतकों की पहचान करने के लिए डीएनए परीक्षण कर रहे हैं क्योंकि 12 जून को विमान दुर्घटना में कई लोग इतनी बुरी तरह जल गए थे कि उनके शव पहचाने नहीं जा सके। अतिरिक्त सिविल अधीक्षक डॉ रजनीश पटेल ने संवाददाताओं को बताया, ‘‘अब तक, 87 डीएनए नमूनों का मिलान किया गया है, और 47 लोगों के शवों को उनके परिवारों को सौंप दिया गया है।

#WATCH | Gandhinagar | Rushabh Rupani, son of former CM late Vijay Rupani, says, " This is a sad time not just for our family but also for the other 270 families. I thank the Police, Aarogya staff, Civil Defence, Fire Services and RSS workers for their rescue efforts during this… pic.twitter.com/rLzxVEbDPK — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2025

#WATCH | Gandhinagar | Nimit Mishra, son-in-law of former CM late Vijay Rupani, says, "These are extremely tragic times not just for us but for each and every one who has lost a loved one. We are finding it extremely difficult to go through these days. We are expressing… pic.twitter.com/ld7BVy13QC — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2025

ये मृतक गुजरात के विभिन्न हिस्सों, जैसे भरूच, आनंद, जूनागढ़, भावनगर, वडोदरा, खेड़ा, मेहसाणा, अरवल्ली और अहमदाबाद जिलों के रहने वाले थे।’’ गत बृहस्पतिवार को दोपहर 1.39 बजे सरदार वल्लभभाई पटेल अंतरराष्ट्रीय हवाई अड्डे से उड़ान भरने के कुछ ही देर बाद बोइंग 787-8 ड्रीमलाइनर विमान अहमदाबाद के एक मेडिकल कॉलेज परिसर में दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हो गया। लंदन जाने वाले इस विमान में सवार 241 लोगों की मौत हो गई, जबकि एक यात्री चमत्कारिक रूप से बच गया। दुर्घटना में 29 अन्य लोगों के मारे जाने की भी खबर है, जिनमें पांच एमबीबीएस छात्र शामिल थे।

