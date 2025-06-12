Ahmedabad Plane Crash: विमान में 242 लोग, जिनमें 2 पायलट और 10 केबिन क्रू?, गुजरात के पूर्व सीएम विजय रुपाणी भी थे सवार, देखिए वीडियो

Highlights पुलिस ने यह जानकारी दी। 242 यात्री सवार थे। विजय रुपाणी भी सवार थे।

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: अहमदाबाद में एयर इंडिया विमान दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हो गया है। एयर इंडिया का B787 विमान VT-ANB, अहमदाबाद से गैटविक के लिए उड़ान भरने के तुरंत बाद दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हो गया। विमान में 242 लोग सवार थे, जिनमें 2 पायलट और 10 केबिन क्रू शामिल थे। गुजरात के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री विजय रुपाणी भी सवार थे। अहमदाबाद हवाईअड्डे के पास मेघाणी नगर इलाके में बृहस्पतिवार दोपहर एअर इंडिया का एक विमान गिरकर दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हो गया जिसमें 242 यात्री सवार थे। पुलिस ने यह जानकारी दी। अधिकारी जयेश खड़िया ने बताया कि विमान के गिरने के बाद उसमें आग लग गई।

#WATCH | Debris at Air India plane crash site in Ahmedabad; Fire Services and other agencies present at the site



Air India B787 Aircraft VT-ANB, while operating flight AI-171 from Ahmedabad to Gatwick, has crashed immediately after takeoff from Ahmedabad. There were 242 people… pic.twitter.com/zn3ZMsJjCi — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2025

#WATCH Rescue and relief operations are underway at the site of the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad



A green corridor to transport injured passengers for treatment and to hospitals is being established. pic.twitter.com/oUfpTc7VTB— ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2025

#WATCH | Air India plane crash site in Gujarat's Ahmedabad



Air India B787 Aircraft VT-ANB, while operating flight AI-171 from (Ahmedabad to Gatwick) has crashed immediately after takeoff from Ahmedabad. There were 242 people on board the aircraft, consisting of 2 pilots and 10… pic.twitter.com/QCF4fzFtpi— ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2025

दमकल गाड़ियों को आग बुझाने के लिए मौके पर भेजा गया है। यह विमान लंदन जा रहा था। दुर्घटना में कई लोगों के हताहत होने की आशंका है। अहमदाबाद के पुलिस आयुक्त जीएस मलिक ने कहा, ‘‘हवाईअड्डे के पास मेघाणी नगर में विमान दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हो गया।’’ इस हादसे के बारे में और ब्योरे का इंतजार है।

#WATCH | Air India plane crashes in Ahmedabad; Thick smoke and dust emerge as an impact of the plane crash pic.twitter.com/JLPApIfPnU — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2025

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel tweets, "I am deeply saddened by the incident of Air India passenger plane crash in Ahmedabad. I have instructed the officials to carry out immediate rescue and relief work and arrange for immediate treatment of the injured passengers on a war footing.… pic.twitter.com/KrNnGWUEOZ — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2025

