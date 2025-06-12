Ahmedabad Plane Crash: विमान में 242 लोग, जिनमें 2 पायलट और 10 केबिन क्रू?, गुजरात के पूर्व सीएम विजय रुपाणी भी थे सवार, देखिए वीडियो

June 12, 2025

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: अधिकारी जयेश खड़िया ने बताया कि विमान के गिरने के बाद उसमें आग लग गई।

Highlightsपुलिस ने यह जानकारी दी।242 यात्री सवार थे। विजय रुपाणी भी सवार थे।

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: अहमदाबाद में एयर इंडिया विमान दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हो गया है। एयर इंडिया का B787 विमान VT-ANB, अहमदाबाद से गैटविक के लिए उड़ान भरने के तुरंत बाद दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हो गया। विमान में 242 लोग सवार थे, जिनमें 2 पायलट और 10 केबिन क्रू शामिल थे। गुजरात के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री विजय रुपाणी भी सवार थे। अहमदाबाद हवाईअड्डे के पास मेघाणी नगर इलाके में बृहस्पतिवार दोपहर एअर इंडिया का एक विमान गिरकर दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हो गया जिसमें 242 यात्री सवार थे। पुलिस ने यह जानकारी दी। अधिकारी जयेश खड़िया ने बताया कि विमान के गिरने के बाद उसमें आग लग गई।

   

दमकल गाड़ियों को आग बुझाने के लिए मौके पर भेजा गया है। यह विमान लंदन जा रहा था। दुर्घटना में कई लोगों के हताहत होने की आशंका है। अहमदाबाद के पुलिस आयुक्त जीएस मलिक ने कहा, ‘‘हवाईअड्डे के पास मेघाणी नगर में विमान दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हो गया।’’ इस हादसे के बारे में और ब्योरे का इंतजार है।

  

