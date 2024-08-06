Kashi Vishwanath Temple: काशी विश्वनाथ मंदिर के पास हादसा, 70-80 साल पुराने मकान ढहे, एक महिला की मौत और 9 घायल, देखें वीडियो

Kashi Vishwanath Temple: राष्ट्रीय आपदा मोचन बल (एनडीआरएफ) की टीम ने सभी लोगों को मलबे से निकालकर अस्पताल पहुंचाया।

Highlightsदो लोग ही बाहर निकल पाए थे और 9 अन्य मलबे में फंस गए थे। महिला कॉन्स्टेबल सहित 9 लोग घायल हो गए। दोनों मकान कम से कम 70-80 साल पुराने थे।

वाराणसीः उत्तर प्रदेश के वाराणसी जिले में मंगलवार सुबह काशी विश्वनाथ मंदिर के पास स्थित दो पुराने मकान अचानक ढह गए, जिससे एक महिला की मलबे में दबकर मौत हो गई, जबकि 9 अन्य लोग घायल हो गए। पुलिस सूत्रों ने बताया कि यह घटना चौक इलाके के खोया गली में हुई, जहां काशी विश्वनाथ मंदिर के पास बने दो पुराने मकान अचानक ढह गए और उनके मलबे में नौ लोग दब गए। सूत्रों के मुताबिक, राष्ट्रीय आपदा मोचन बल (एनडीआरएफ) की टीम ने इन सभी लोगों को मलबे से निकालकर अस्पताल पहुंचाया।

वाराणसी के मंडल आयुक्त कौशल राज शर्मा ने संवाददाताओं को बताया, “दो मकान ढहे थे, जिनमें से एक में रह रहे सभी लोग सुरक्षित बाहर निकलने में सफल रहे थे, जबकि दूसरे में रह रहे दो लोग ही बाहर निकल पाए थे और 9 अन्य मलबे में फंस गए थे। उन्हें बचाव अभियान चलाकर बाहर निकाला गया।”

शर्मा के मुताबिक, इस घटना में एक महिला की मौत हो गई, जबकि एक महिला कॉन्स्टेबल सहित 9 लोग घायल हो गए। उन्होंने बताया कि वरिष्ठ चिकित्सा अधिकारियों की निगरानी में सातों घायलों का इलाज किया जा रहा है। शर्मा ने कहा कि देखने से लग रहा है कि दोनों मकान कम से कम 70-80 साल पुराने थे।

उन्होंने बताया कि हालांकि, मकान की ऊपरी मंजिलें ढही हैं, जबकि निचली मंजिल सुरक्षित हैं। वाराणसी के पुलिस आयुक्त मोहित अग्रवाल ने संवाददाताओं से कहा, “हादसे में घायल महिला कॉन्स्टेबल काशी विश्वनाथ मंदिर में ड्यूटी पर तैनात थी। उसे काशी हिंदू विश्वविद्यालय (बीएचयू) के ट्रॉमा सेंटर भेजा गया है। उसकी हालत खतरे से बाहर बताई जा रही है।”

अग्रवाल ने बताया कि प्रभावित परिवार के सभी लोग कह रहे हैं कि उनके परिजनों को निकाला जा चुका है, लेकिन फिर भी एहतियात के तौर पर खोजी कुत्तों की मदद से तलाश अभियान चलाया जा रहा है और यह पता लगाया जा रहा है कि मलबे में कोई और व्यक्ति तो नहीं फंसा है।

