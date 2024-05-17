Swati Maliwal Assault Case: सात-आठ बार थप्पड़ मारे, सीने, पेट और शरीर के निचले हिस्से पर लात से हमला, बिभव कुमार पर गंभीर आरोप, प्राथमिकी में मालीवाल ने कहा...

Highlights Swati Maliwal Assault Case: मालीवाल के मदद के लिए चिल्लाने पर भी वह नहीं रुका। Swati Maliwal Assault Case: पुलिस में दर्ज करायी गयी प्राथमिकी में यह जानकारी दी गई है। Swati Maliwal Assault Case: प्राथमिकी दर्ज की और कुमार को मामले में आरोपी बनाया।

Swati Maliwal Assault Case: दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल के सहयोगी बिभव कुमार ने कथित तौर पर राज्यसभा सांसद स्वाति मालीवाल को कई बार लात मारने के साथ ही थप्पड़ भी मारे थे और मालीवाल के मदद के लिए चिल्लाने पर भी वह नहीं रुका। पुलिस में दर्ज करायी गयी प्राथमिकी में यह जानकारी दी गई है। केजरीवाल के आधिकारिक आवास पर सोमवार को मालीवाल पर कथित हमले की विस्तृत जानकारी शुक्रवार को तब सामने आई जब राज्यसभा सांसद मामले में अपना बयान दर्ज कराने के लिए मजिस्ट्रेट के सामने पेश हुईं।

National Commission for Women (NCW) tweets, "Officers of the NCW, along with the ACP of Civil Lines, New Delhi, attempted to serve a Notice of Hearing to Bibhav Kumar at his residence. When the occupants of the house refused to accept the notice, the officers affixed it on the… pic.twitter.com/KWD6UMcEW6 — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2024

अधिकारियों ने बताया कि दिल्ली पुलिस ने बृहस्पतिवार को इस मामले में प्राथमिकी दर्ज की और कुमार को मामले में आरोपी बनाया। प्राथमिकी में कहा गया है कि मालीवाल लगातार मदद के लिए चिल्ला रही थीं, लेकिन कुमार नहीं रुका और उसने मालीवाल के सीने, पेट और शरीर के निचले हिस्से पर लातें मारते हुए हमला किया।

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal tweets "Like every time, this time also this political hitman has started efforts to save himself. By getting his people to tweet and by playing videos without any context, he thinks he can save himself by committing this crime. Who makes a video… https://t.co/qkwGGrjqpDpic.twitter.com/nagyh3gYWu — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2024

मालीवाल ने अपनी शिकायत में कहा कि कुमार ने उन पर पूरी ताकत से बार-बार हमला किया और कथित तौर पर उन्हें सात-आठ बार थप्पड़ मारे। सोमवार की सुबह मालीवाल यहां सिविल लाइंस पुलिस थाने गईं और आरोप लगाया कि केजरीवाल के निजी स्टाफ के एक सदस्य ने मुख्यमंत्री के आधिकारिक आवास पर उन पर हमला किया।

Screengrabs from the viral video purportedly showing AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal at the residence of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on 13th May. We cannot confirm the authenticity of the video.



Delhi Police say that the video has come to their knowledge but it is yet to be… pic.twitter.com/iOiycVT4jD — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2024

#UPDATE | Delhi Police team, that arrived at the residence of Bibhav Kumar, an aide of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, says that NCW team had reached his residence to serve him a notice and they had sought help of Delhi Police. — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2024

