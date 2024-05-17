Swati Maliwal Assault Case: सात-आठ बार थप्पड़ मारे, सीने, पेट और शरीर के निचले हिस्से पर लात से हमला, बिभव कुमार पर गंभीर आरोप, प्राथमिकी में मालीवाल ने कहा...
Swati Maliwal Assault Case: सीएम केजरीवाल के आधिकारिक आवास पर सोमवार को मालीवाल पर कथित हमले की विस्तृत जानकारी शुक्रवार को तब सामने आई जब राज्यसभा सांसद मामले में अपना बयान दर्ज कराने के लिए मजिस्ट्रेट के सामने पेश हुईं।
Swati Maliwal Assault Case: दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल के सहयोगी बिभव कुमार ने कथित तौर पर राज्यसभा सांसद स्वाति मालीवाल को कई बार लात मारने के साथ ही थप्पड़ भी मारे थे और मालीवाल के मदद के लिए चिल्लाने पर भी वह नहीं रुका। पुलिस में दर्ज करायी गयी प्राथमिकी में यह जानकारी दी गई है। केजरीवाल के आधिकारिक आवास पर सोमवार को मालीवाल पर कथित हमले की विस्तृत जानकारी शुक्रवार को तब सामने आई जब राज्यसभा सांसद मामले में अपना बयान दर्ज कराने के लिए मजिस्ट्रेट के सामने पेश हुईं।
अधिकारियों ने बताया कि दिल्ली पुलिस ने बृहस्पतिवार को इस मामले में प्राथमिकी दर्ज की और कुमार को मामले में आरोपी बनाया। प्राथमिकी में कहा गया है कि मालीवाल लगातार मदद के लिए चिल्ला रही थीं, लेकिन कुमार नहीं रुका और उसने मालीवाल के सीने, पेट और शरीर के निचले हिस्से पर लातें मारते हुए हमला किया।
मालीवाल ने अपनी शिकायत में कहा कि कुमार ने उन पर पूरी ताकत से बार-बार हमला किया और कथित तौर पर उन्हें सात-आठ बार थप्पड़ मारे। सोमवार की सुबह मालीवाल यहां सिविल लाइंस पुलिस थाने गईं और आरोप लगाया कि केजरीवाल के निजी स्टाफ के एक सदस्य ने मुख्यमंत्री के आधिकारिक आवास पर उन पर हमला किया।
