Kolkata law student rape: दांत से काटा और नाखून के खरोंचा, वकील ने किया विधि छात्रा के साथ हैवानियत?, 2 आरोपी कमरे के बाहर दे रहे थे पहरा

By लोकमत न्यूज़ डेस्क | Updated: June 27, 2025 21:12 IST2025-06-27T21:05:23+5:302025-06-27T21:12:45+5:30

Kolkata law student rape: तीनों आरोपियों को बृहस्पतिवार को गिरफ्तार किया गया। उसी दिन 24 वर्षीय युवती की मेडिकल जांच भी कराई गई।

Highlightsपूर्व छात्र और दो वरिष्ठ छात्रों ने कॉलेज के अंदर सामूहिक बलात्कार किया। साक्ष्यों से कस्बा पुलिस थाने में दर्ज कराई गई पीड़िता की शिकायत की पुष्टि हुई है।कॉलेज का पूर्व छात्र और एक पेशेवर वकील है, ने उसके साथ बलात्कार किया।

कोलकताः मेडिकल जांच से विधि कॉलेज की छात्रा के इस आरोप की पुष्टि हुई है कि उसके साथ सामूहिक बलात्कार किया गया था। कोलकाता पुलिस के एक वरिष्ठ अधिकारी ने शुक्रवार को यह जानकारी दी। दक्षिण कोलकाता स्थित एक विधि कॉलेज की प्रथम वर्ष की छात्रा ने पुलिस में शिकायत की है कि 25 जून की शाम को कॉलेज के एक पूर्व छात्र और दो वरिष्ठ छात्रों ने कॉलेज के अंदर उसके साथ सामूहिक बलात्कार किया। तीनों आरोपियों को बृहस्पतिवार को गिरफ्तार किया गया। उसी दिन 24 वर्षीय युवती की मेडिकल जांच भी कराई गई।

अधिकारी ने बताया, ‘‘साक्ष्यों से कस्बा पुलिस थाने में दर्ज कराई गई पीड़िता की शिकायत की पुष्टि हुई है। उसके साथ बलात्कार करने, दांत से काटने के निशान और नाखून के खरोंच के सबूत सामने आये हैं।’’ एक सवाल के जवाब में उन्होंने कहा कि मुख्य आरोपी, जो कॉलेज का पूर्व छात्र और एक पेशेवर वकील है, ने उसके साथ बलात्कार किया, जबकि अन्य दो कमरे के बाहर पहरा दे रहे थे।

मुख्य पुलिस अभियोजक सोरिन घोषाल ने बताया, ‘‘उच्चतम न्यायालय के एक फैसले के अनुसार, सामूहिक बलात्कार के मामलों में शामिल समूह के सभी व्यक्तियों को जिम्मेदार ठहराया जाना चाहिए, भले ही उन सभी ने बलात्कार का कृत्य न किया हो। इस मामले में दो अन्य व्यक्तियों ने बलात्कार में मदद की थी।

 

इसलिए यह सामूहिक बलात्कार का मामला है, और अन्य दो भी मामले में आरोपी हैं।’’ विधि कॉलेज की इस घटना ने पिछले साल अगस्त में उत्तर कोलकाता के आरजी कर मेडिकल कॉलेज एवं अस्पताल के अंदर एक चिकित्सक के साथ बलात्कार और हत्या की भयावह यादें ताजा कर दीं।

