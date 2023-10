SA vs SL: 102 रन से हारी श्रीलंका की टीम, अफ्रीका ने खाता खोला

SA vs SL Score, World Cup 2023: दक्षिण अफ्रीका और श्रीलंका के बीच दिल्ली में खेला गया। अफ्रीका की टीम ने श्रीलंका को 102 रन से हराकर खाता खोल लिया।

A stellar batting performance helps South Africa to a massive win in their #CWC23 clash against Sri Lanka 💪 #SAvSL 📝: https://t.co/4jtdv0GMD8 pic.twitter.com/iwUmFw6Sg9

South Africa start their campaign with a massive 102 run

Records tumble in South Africa's 428-run blitzkrieg against Sri Lanka, Markram scores fastest century in World Cup Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/CtgxfHaMEp #ICCCricketWorldCup #SAvsSL #SouthAfrica #AidenMarkram pic.twitter.com/ub8atczCmG

South Africa scored 428/5 (50 Ov.) against Sri Lanka in the World Cup match in Delhi. Rassie van der Dussen 108(110) Aiden Markram 106(54) Quinton de Kock 100(84) #SAvSL #SLvSA #LKA #SriLanka pic.twitter.com/w4RvqxPNlJ

Sri Lanka's current score is 71/2 in 8 over. ~ Kushal Mendis, along scored 57 runs, showing incredible dominance! 🔥 #CWC23 #WorldCup2023 #SAvSL #KushalMendis #ODI pic.twitter.com/rjHuLXBDLS

9 C Gayle vs Eng Gros Islet 2019 8 C Gayle vs Eng Bridgetown 2009 8 M Guptill vs SL Christchurch 2015 8 K Mendis vs SA Delhi 2023

20 - Angelo Mathews vs SCO, Hobart 2015 22 - Dinesh Chandimal vs AUS, Sydney 2015 25 - Kusal Mendis vs SA, Delhi 2023*

Leg stump sent flying 🛫 This Fazalhaq Farooqi wicket is one of the moments that could be featured in your @0xFanCraze Crictos Collectible packs! Visit https://t.co/8TpUHbQikC to own iconic moments from the #CWC23 pic.twitter.com/nK7TfnYcyZ

Just the 429 runs required for Sri Lanka 😲 South Africa’s record-breaking feats have set up a mammoth #CWC23 chase 🏏💥 Live #SAvSL Report ⬇️ https://t.co/vqRiUt42Ns

PHOTO | South Africa score 428 for 5 against Sri Lanka. It is also the highest team total in the World Cup, breaking Australia’s 417/7. #ICCCricketWorldCup pic.twitter.com/SAOnreWzwu

South African cricketer Aiden Markram now holds the record for the fastest World Cup century. (Pic source: Official handle of South African men's national cricket team) pic.twitter.com/GaI8sYvtFz

#ICCCricketWorldCup | South African team posts the highest-ever total in the history of the Cricket World Cup- 428/5 against Sri Lanka, in Delhi pic.twitter.com/YX1lcZ8nrS

✅ The fastest century in Men's World Cup history ✅ The highest innings total in Men's World Cup history All the records to fall from South Africa's outstanding #CWC23 performance against Sri Lanka ⬇ https://t.co/hdvzlibvgf

Aiden Markram broke a 12-year old record to become the fastest-ever century maker in @cricketworldcup history 🎉 #CWC23 | #SAvSL pic.twitter.com/Hq85CrNvMc

428/5 - SA vs SL, Delhi 2023* 417/6 - AUS vs AFG, Perth 2015 413/5 - IND vs BER, Port of Spain 2007 411/4 - SA vs IRE, Canberra 2015 408/5 - SA vs WI, Sydney, 2015

439/2 vs West Indies 2015 438/9 vs Australia 2006 438/4 vs India 2015 428/5 vs Sri Lanka 2023*

91 - Ashantha de Mel vs WI, Karachi 1987 95 - Matheesha Pathirana vs SA, Delhi 2023* 88 - Nuwan Pradeep vs AUS, The Oval 2019 87 - Thisara Perera vs AUS, Sydney 2015

South Africa have achieved the highest-ever total in a @cricketworldcup game 🔥 #CWC23 | #SAvSL 📝: https://t.co/w9zlYv1S94 pic.twitter.com/DFEh3dEH0G

49 ball century for Aiden Makram. The vision of Virat Kohli 👑 https://t.co/1rMEL9RWKW pic.twitter.com/kiBwmfNTw2

Aiden makram hit ODI WORLD CUP fastest century off just 49 balls. Take a bow champion. 102* 49 ball. #icccricketworldcup2023 #SAvsSL Previous record holder was Kevin O'Brien from IRELAND 50 Balls. pic.twitter.com/F7hPergX5V

Three players scoring 100s for a team in an Innings



South Africa vs West Indies, Jo'burg, 2015

South Africa vs India, Wankhede, 2015

England vs Netherlands, Amstelveen, 2022

South Africa vs Sri Lanka, Delhi 2023*



Fastest Hundreds in ODI World Cup (by balls)



49 - Aiden Markram vs SL, Delhi, 2023

50 - Kevin O'Brien vs ENG, Bengaluru, 2011

51 - Glenn Maxwell vs SL, Sydney, 2015

52 - Ab de Villiers vs WI, Sydney 2015

- This is the first instance of three players scoring 100s for a team in an Innings in the World Cup. Overall fourth instance in ODI