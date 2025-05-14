Semiconductor Plant: 2000 नौकरियां और 3706 करोड़ रुपये का निवेश, दिल्ली-एनसीआर में खुशियों की बौछार

Highlights 3,706 करोड़ रुपये के अनुमानित निवेश से वेफर्स बनाने का कारखाना लगाएगा। प्रति माह 20,000 वेफर्स (सेमीकंडक्टर सामग्री सिलिकन की पतली परत) तैयार करेगा। नये सेमीकंडक्टर कारखाने में 3,706 करोड़ रुपये का निवेश होने का अनुमान है।

नई दिल्लीः सरकार ने बुधवार को एचसीएल-फॉक्सकॉन सेमीकंडक्टर संयुक्त उद्यम को मंजूरी दे दी। यह संयुक्त उद्यम उत्तर प्रदेश के जेवर में 3,706 करोड़ रुपये के अनुमानित निवेश से वेफर्स बनाने का कारखाना लगाएगा। प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी की अध्यक्षता में केंद्रीय मंत्रिमंडल की बैठक में लिये गये निर्णय की जानकारी देते हुए सूचना एवं प्रसारण मंत्री अश्विनी वैष्णव ने कहा कि प्रस्तावित एचसीएल-फॉक्सकॉन सेमीकंडक्टर संयंत्र मोबाइल फोन, लैपटॉप, वाहन और अन्य उपकरणों के लिए डिस्प्ले ड्राइवर चिप बनाएगा।

#WATCH | Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw says, "Union Cabinet has approved India's 6th semiconductor unit in Jewar, Uttar Pradesh. Under India Semiconductor Mission, 5 semiconductor units have been approved so far and rapid construction is going on there. Production at one unit… pic.twitter.com/YFwdkAReFt — ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2025

आधिकारिक बयान में कहा गया है कि प्रस्तावित करखाना प्रति माह 20,000 वेफर्स (सेमीकंडक्टर सामग्री सिलिकन की पतली परत) तैयार करेगा। इससे लगभग 2,000 नौकरियां सृजित होंगी। इस नये सेमीकंडक्टर कारखाने में 3,706 करोड़ रुपये का निवेश होने का अनुमान है।

